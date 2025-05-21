New feeding law in place to protect WA wildlife

The Brief It is now illegal to feed deer, elk and moose in Washington. The law was put into effect to prevent the transmission of diseases like chronic wasting disease at human-created feeding spots. Exceptions apply to certain agricultural practices or direct authorization from the WDFW director.



New feeding laws have made feeding certain wildlife illegal in Washington as of Saturday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

A new law preventing the feeding of deer, elk and moose was put into effect by the WDFW in order to protect wildlife health and the spread of diseases including chronic wasting disease (CWD).

What the new WA law prohibits

What we know:

Under the new rule, it is now illegal to place, distribute, deposit, or scatter feed including, but not limited to, grain, hay, fruits, salt blocks and more to deer, elk and moose species in Washington.

It is also illegal to feed any other wildlife if doing so causes deer, elk or moose to congregate in the same feeding area, even if unintentional. Due to this, WDFW encourages residents to remove any items on their property – like bird feeders – that are attracting deer, elk or moose to limit congregation and diseases like CWD.

Additionally, baiting deer, elk or moose is now unlawful.

What is CWD?

Dig deeper:

CWD is an always-fatal disease in deer, elk, moose and related species, with no cure.

It was originally detected in-state in 2024, and has not currently spread outside Eastern Washington, but experts intend for the new feeding ban to prevent the spread of the disease between other populations.

CWD can be spread through close contact between animals. When many gather in a feeding area alongside a sick animal, the disease is easier to be transmitted among them.

The disease can also be spread through CWD-infected protein particles left behind at feeding sites, leading to the transmission to a different animal visiting the site later.

Removing human-created feeding sites aims to prevent the spread of the disease within the species.

Exceptions in new WA law

Big picture view:

The law does not apply to agricultural practices such as:

The cultivation, production and harvest of crops, including but not limited to, fruit, vegetables, hay, and grains.

Animal husbandry towards the feeding and care of domestic livestock.

Existing but abandoned orchards or similar food sources.

Specific WDFW director authorization of the feeding of deer, elk or moose under the following circumstances:

Prevention of private property damage

Mitigation of population loss is anticipated by predicted upcoming winter mortality.

Support a WDFW research or management program.

What you can do:

The WDFW encourages residents to support wildlife in ways other than feeding them, such as participating in their Habitat at Home program, learning about local biodiversity, and by connecting with nature around and outside their homes.

Additionally, the WDFW expresses the importance of always observing wildlife from a distance to protect the viewer and the animal, and to better see how it would act naturally without a human present.

For more information on the new law, visit the WDFW website.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

