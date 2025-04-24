Expand / Collapse search

No criminal charges after 12-year-old student killed by car in Seattle

Published  April 24, 2025 8:52pm PDT
No criminal charges filed after student killed by roll-away car

Seattle police wrap up their probe into the fatal crash that claimed a 12-year-old's life, finding no grounds for criminal charges. The SUV owner faces parking fines, as authorities extend support to the devastated family.

The Brief

    • No criminal charges are being filed against the owner of a vehicle that rolled down a hill and fatally struck a 12-year-old outside Washington Middle School in Seattle.
    • The car hit the girl and two other students as they were walking to recess on March 6.

SEATTLE - Seattle police have completed their investigation into a crash that killed a 12-year-old girl outside Washington Middle School last month.

The backstory:

According to police, an empty SUV rolled backwards near the intersection of 20th Place South and South Weller Street on March 6. The car hit the girl and two other students as they were walking to recess.

A drug recognition expert spoke with the owner of the SUV and determined she was not impaired.

Police also spoke to witnesses, school administrators and the GMC dealership to see if there were any open recalls on the SUV, which there were not.

Seattle Police worked with King County and Seattle prosecutors and said they are unable to determine any applicable criminal charges at this time.

Vigil for student hit, killed by SUV outside Washington Middle School

However, SPD sent the case to the Seattle Municipal Court and issued the following parking violations:

  • 11.72.055 – Class of vehicle
  • 11.72.160 – Fire hydrant
  • 11.70.040 – Parallel parking—Right-hand side
  • 11.70.140 – Stopping and securing car when parking

Seattle police met with the family of the victim and say they are offering available resources.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

