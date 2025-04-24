No criminal charges after 12-year-old student killed by car in Seattle

The Brief No criminal charges are being filed against the owner of a vehicle that rolled down a hill and fatally struck a 12-year-old outside Washington Middle School in Seattle. The car hit the girl and two other students as they were walking to recess on March 6.



Seattle police have completed their investigation into a crash that killed a 12-year-old girl outside Washington Middle School last month.

The backstory:

According to police, an empty SUV rolled backwards near the intersection of 20th Place South and South Weller Street on March 6. The car hit the girl and two other students as they were walking to recess.

Related article

A drug recognition expert spoke with the owner of the SUV and determined she was not impaired.

Police also spoke to witnesses, school administrators and the GMC dealership to see if there were any open recalls on the SUV, which there were not.

Seattle Police worked with King County and Seattle prosecutors and said they are unable to determine any applicable criminal charges at this time.

However, SPD sent the case to the Seattle Municipal Court and issued the following parking violations:

11.72.055 – Class of vehicle

11.72.160 – Fire hydrant

11.70.040 – Parallel parking—Right-hand side

11.70.140 – Stopping and securing car when parking

Seattle police met with the family of the victim and say they are offering available resources.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

Passenger removed from Seattle plane after making ‘inappropriate comment'

Jeffrey Zizz charged in kidnapping, murder of WA grandmother

How to watch, stream 2025 NFL Draft

WA caregiver charged with sexually assaulting disabled teen

'Assault of any kind is disturbing': Seattle bar brawl suspect arraigned

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.