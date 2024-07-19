Police investigate shooting in Seattle's Licton Springs neighborhood, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Seattle early Friday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first announced the shooting on social media at around 1:33 a.m.

Authorities say the shooting happened near the corner of N 90th St. and Nesbit Ave. N in Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was injured by the gunfire.

Details regarding the victim's identity and current condition remain unknown. The SPD has not yet released information about a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting.

The SPD's social media post requested that the public 'please be safe and avoid the area.'

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Global IT outage affecting some airlines that fly from Sea-Tac Airport

Gig Harbor family stresses water safety after 11-year-old drowns

Washington tribes to relocate villages with millions from landmark climate law

Seattle's ‘Belltown Hellcat’ hires new attorney, seeks to overturn $83K judgment

WA juvenile detention crisis forces inmates into adult prisons: ‘I feel betrayed’

1 in custody after Seattle tiny home village fire

Reports: Biden may be closer to reconsidering race as Obama, Pelosi make moves

Lakewood becomes first city to enforce SCOTUS ruling on public camping

WA wildfire sparked by lightning burns near North Cascades Highway

WA police warn of scam targeting ‘missing pet’ posters

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.