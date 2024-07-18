Police investigate shooting in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first announced the shooting on social media at around 1:49 a.m.

Authorities say the shooting happened near the corner of 62nd Ave. NE and NE 65th St. This area is just a block east of Warren G. Magnuson Park.

According to the SPD, officers found one victim injured upon arrival.

Details regarding the victim's identity and current condition remain unknown. The SPD has not yet released information about a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting.

The SPD's social media post requested that the public 'please be safe and avoid the area.'

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.