Crews respond to 2-alarm office building fire in Bellevue, WA

The Brief A two-alarm fire broke out in a two-story commercial building on NE 8th Street in Bellevue, temporarily showing active flames across all floors. All building occupants were safely evacuated, though one civilian sustained a minor injury; no firefighters were hurt. Road closures remain in place along NE 8th Street from the 14500 block to 148th Avenue while crews knock down remaining hot spots.



Fire crews responded to a two-alarm commercial structure fire in Bellevue on Wednesday morning, forcing major road closures along Northeast 8th Street while firefighters worked to bring the multi-story blaze under control.

What we know:

Upon arrival at the two-story office building, first responders encountered heavy flames burning across all floors.

All occupants inside were safely evacuated. Firefighters have knocked down the majority of the active fire, though operations remain ongoing to extinguish lingering hot spots.

One person suffered a minor injury and no firefighter injuries have been reported.

Drivers were advised to avoid the surrounding area due to lingering traffic disruptions and emergency vehicle activity.

What's next:

Bellevue Fire Department personnel remain at the scene and are monitoring hot spots. Once the site is considered safe, fire investigators will enter the structure to begin determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Local authorities will post traffic updates as lanes on NE 8th Street reopen.

What we don't know:

The extent of property damage is unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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