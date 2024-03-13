Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer

article

Olivia Munn revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 43-year-old actress has been battling the disease since April 2023. Munn shared photos along with details of her ongoing fight against breast cancer on her Instagram. She explained that she received a MRI after her doctor found her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score to be 37%. The MRI found Luminal B cancer, "an aggressive, fast moving cancer," in both breasts.

"In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes," Munn wrote. "I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram."

"Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

Munn revealed she's had four surgeries in the past 10 months after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

"Surprisingly, I've only cried twice," the TV personality admitted. "I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded."

The actress decided to keep her diagnosis private in order to "get through some of the hardest parts" before sharing with her fans.

"I've tended to let people see me when I have the energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park," she explained. "I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private."

Munn made a public appearance alongside her partner John Mulaney at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday. She also attended the Governors Awards on Jan. 9 with the comedian.

