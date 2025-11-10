Here's how much it will cost to park at Snoqualmie Pass this season
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass is making changes to their new paid parking system this season.
The ski resort announced in October 2024 that their parking lot would require a paid parking permit going forward. In years past, parking was free, with the resort boasting they had "more parking space than any other resort in Washington, so you know you'll find a spot for your day on the mountain." Paid parking was only required at one of Alpental's lots, which was reservation only.
The decision to start paid parking came after years of overcrowding, especially on weekends, and was met with both backlash and support from longtime visitors.
Keep reading to find out what you need to know about parking at Snoqualmie Pass.
Snoqualmie Pass parking
Firstly, paid parking will only be in effect on weekends and holidays, starting Nov. 29.
Paid parking holidays include Dec. 26, 2026–Jan. 2, 2026, MLK Day on Jan. 19, and Presidents' Day on Feb. 16
Snoqualmie Pass holders with lift access or Nordic access will get free parking all season, and will receive an email with parking registration instructions 1–3 days after purchase.
Uphill Passes do not include free parking on the above dates, and also has blackout dates for peak days in the 2025–26 season.
How much does it cost to park at Snoqualmie Pass?
For everyone else, there is a flat free of $15 per vehicle in all Summit West, Summit Central and Summit East parking lots.
Parking in Alpental lots will be $25 per vehicle, although carpools with three or more people may park for free as space allows. Carpool discounts are only in designated lots at Alpental and are first-come, first-served until the lot fills or 10 a.m., whichever comes first.
You can read more about Summit at Snoqualmie Pass's paid parking on their website.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Summit at Snoqualmie Pass.