Parents pack Skykomish, WA meeting after PE teacher arrested for child rape

The Brief Parents packed a Skykomish school board meeting after a PE teacher’s arrest on child rape allegations. Many demanded accountability from school leaders and questioned what administrators knew during the alleged abuse. Some families are keeping kids home as the district works to rebuild trust; potential action may come at a future meeting.



Parents and guardians packed a Skykomish School Board meeting Thursday night to talk about the arrest of the school's PE teacher, Daniel Bubar.

It was an emotional night with many sounding off about the need for accountability within the administration, and also talking about the impact on their children, some of which they've chosen to keep home.

"I had to ask them if they knew what rape was. You know how hard it is to look at a 10-year-old and ask that because they’re asking why they can’t go to school," said Taylor Coniber, a parent. "Yes, he was the monster, but, he was the monster who hunted at the school because he knew he could. He spent two years doing this."

Many who were at Thursday night's meeting wanted to know what school leadership knew about Dan Bubar's behavior during the multiple years he was accused of sexually assaulting and having an inappropriate relationship with the student.

Investigators said that Bubar admitted to assaulting the student several times during their investigation and also showed them locations within the school where he assaulted the child, including in the gym, his office and in school closets. He pleaded not guilty during his recent arraignment in King County Court.

Some have called for the removal of the principal and superintendent Destry Jones, who was at the meeting. He is pictured below in blue at left, prior to the start of the meeting.

"I know this man who is behind bars or whatever, but there are still people here at this school who need to take accountability," said Mackenzie Munro, a parent.

The district previously stated it had no advanced notice of the investigation. The board stated tonight that trust needed to be rebuilt.

"We are parents as well. We are horrified and shocked by what happened. The damage that has been done is huge," said Alberto Laverde, Skykomish School Board Director.

A district nurse did ask the community to consider where to lay blame during the public comment period.

"I could not and would not work for anybody who would protect a pedophile in any way. The head you want to see on a platter is behind bars," said Lynne Kelly, district nurse.

Parents pack a Skykomish School Board meeting following a PE teacher's arrest for child rape. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Parents who've been keeping their kids out of school say they've been getting "truancy" calls.

"We’ve gotten threats of truancy, so it doesn’t bother us," said Jeff Rousey, a parent. "It’s a robocall, it’s not even personal."

Many remain defiant.

"While there is an investigation, I think leave is important. Until then, my kids aren’t going to school and you guys can slap me on the wrist all you want," said Coniber. She is pictured speaking during public comment below.

"We have two daughters that go to this school, and it’s really hard for us to make the decision for them to come back," said Rousey.

Board members say they're reaching out to families, offering listening sessions and cooperating with the King County Sheriff's Office. After the public comment period, the board went into executive session to discuss legal matters.

Board members said they may be able to take some sort of action at the next school board meeting, though they didn't indicate Thursday what that might be.

The March 19 meeting marked the first school board meeting to take place since Bubar's arrest. A meeting last week was canceled due to a power outage.

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