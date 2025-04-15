Small format PCC Community Markets coming to Downtown Seattle

The Brief PCC is returning to Downtown Seattle. The co-op will open a new kind of store this summer. It is located in the Rainier Tower.



Local chain PCC Corner Markets is announcing a move into the small format storefront, with a summer kickoff in Downtown Seattle.

Coming to Rainer Tower in July, this new kind of store will be distinct from their other full grocery store layouts, "tailored to meet the unique needs of the downtown community," according to a Tuesday statement from the co-op.

PCC Corner Market design concept and construction update

Big picture view:

The new store will have an altered experience for downtown shoppers, with an emphasis on grab-and-go items, and other prepared and fresh foods. It will reportedly operate under a Monday-Friday schedule.

What they're saying:

"PCC Corner Market will play an essential role in the continued revitalization of our city’s business district," said Srinivasan. "It’s a smaller version of your neighborhood co-op, serving a big need in downtown Seattle."

The new location will see PCC returning to its previous downtown location, shuttered in January 2024.

The Source: Information for this article comes from PCC Corner Market.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Drunken night caught on bodycam costs Mercer Island cop his rank

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

1997 WA cold case victim identified; Gary Ridgway not ruled out

2 charged in brutal Burien kidnapping, attempted murder

Watch: Coyote gets 'booped' by its potential rodent dinner

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.