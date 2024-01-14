Peacock's exclusive NFL stream of Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game irks fans

The Kansas City Chiefs -Miami Dolphins playoff matchup appeared exclusively on Peacock Saturday night, and it was a source of anger for some NFL fans going into the game.

New York sports radio legend Mike Francesa was among those who complained during the week about the game being on the streaming service .

He fired off a post on X before the game got underway.

"Not only is the NFL's greedy Peacock adventure a disgrace," he wrote. "But the quality of the telecast is equally disgraceful. Fix the technology."

It’s unclear what "technology" Francesa was complaining about. Some fans who downloaded Peacock complained about the choppiness of the broadcast.

"Great job, @peacock. Broadcasting an NFL playoff game in Pixelvision was a stroke of genius. Maybe add a server or two before you try to hold fans hostage with your janky service.," one fan wrote.

"Your streaming is AWFUL! Jerky, buffers and the color washes out," another added.

As Peacock showed Taylor Swift at the game, a fan wrote: "Thanks for the pic of Taylor. Now fix the stream."

For what it's worth, Peacock's help desk was answering fans, trying to help fix their streams.

Last Sunday, Francesa was upset with the Peacock game too.

"The Peacock Playoff exclusive. Nothing short of a complete greedy disregard for their incredible fans. The NFL banked 110 million for the game and fans be damned," he wrote.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu seemed taken aback when he realized the game was only going to be on the streaming service.

"Us playing on peacock ONLY is insane I won’t lie," he wrote on X.

However, he offered to rectify fans’ complaints by offering 90 free three-month Peacock memberships. Fans were excited when he followed through with his offer.

The game will be seen on local markets, but the rest of the country had to have Peacock to watch the game. It was the first time an NFL playoff game was available only through streaming.

According to The Wall Street Journal, NBCUniversal and the NFL reached a one-year, $110 million deal to bring the playoff game to the streaming service.

