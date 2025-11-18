Pedestrian hit, killed by car on SR 99 in Snohomish County, WA

The Brief The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal collision where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of State Route 99, just south of Manor Way. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, but the crash fully blocked the roadway, diverting northbound traffic to Lincoln Way.



The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle on Tuesday morning in Snohomish County.

What we know:

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of State Route 99, just south of Manor Way before 3 a.m.

Troopers told FOX 13 Seattle, a person was walking in the area when they were hit by a car. The person died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The crash fully blocked the roadway and northbound traffic was diverted to Lincoln Way.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

