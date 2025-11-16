Mom of Bothell woman found dead increases reward to $6K for answers

The body of a Bothell woman who went missing back in June was found in Mason County this September. Now, her mom is hoping a new reward will lead to an arrest in her case and bring answers as to what happened to her daughter.

FOX 13 met with Denise Barbour at a park in Lynnwood where she used to bring her daughter Mallory. "It’s good that it does hold memories, but it’s painful," Barbour said.

She is reminded of the times when she and Mallory would feed the ducks at the end of the dock. "That was kind of our tradition," Barbour said. "She would be on there, enjoying running around, playing on that playground equipment."

The playground is still there, but sadly, her daughter is not.

Missing Bothell woman Mallory Barbour. (Bothell Police)

The backstory:

On Sept. 15, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office found the 27-year-old’s body in the woods near State Route 3 and Pickering Road, about 120 miles away from her home in Bothell. She was last seen alive leaving her home on June 24.

"It’s stressful, I feel like I’m still in a fog," Barbour said. She told FOX 13, it’s scary and frustrating because her daughter’s killer is still out there. "We’re working against the clock now, so with every day that goes by its another day that in this case we have not found the murderer," Barbour said.

She’s also concerned that whoever is behind her daughter’s murder, could do this again. Which is why she’s now increased the reward to $6,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

What they're saying:

Until that happens, she’s left missing her daughter, especially the potential of what could have been. "Just knowing that she would have a life that would be enriched, that she would be happy and be able to work in our community, have a partner, maybe even grandkids," Barbour said. Now, that’s been taken away.

"She was a great person, she doesn’t deserve this, she did nothing wrong, and she was just in a bad place at a bad time," Barbour said.

What you can do:

If you know anything, call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

