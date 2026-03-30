Man found dead in Seattle's Green Lake

The Brief One person was found dead in Seattle's Green Lake Monday afternoon. Seattle Fire crews pulled a man from the lake, who was later pronounced dead. The man's cause of death is under investigation by the King County Medical Examiner.



One person was found dead in Seattle's Green Lake Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a person in the water near the Green Lake Community Center around 3:30 p.m.

Crews pulled one person from the lake, and they were pronounced dead on scene, according to the department.

The Seattle Police Department said the person is believed to be a 41-year-old man from Seattle, and there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

What we don't know:

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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