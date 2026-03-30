Man found dead in Seattle's Green Lake
SEATTLE - One person was found dead in Seattle's Green Lake Monday afternoon.
What we know:
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a person in the water near the Green Lake Community Center around 3:30 p.m.
Crews pulled one person from the lake, and they were pronounced dead on scene, according to the department.
The Seattle Police Department said the person is believed to be a 41-year-old man from Seattle, and there were no signs of trauma or foul play.
What we don't know:
The King County Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.