Person runs onto LAX tarmac

Startling scene captured on camera as a person was detained on an LAX tarmac.

LOS ANGELES - A person somehow made their way to the tarmac at the Los Angeles International Airport

The bizarre incident happened just outside the Tom Bradley International Terminal late Wednesday night. Airline Videos Live shared a video showing the moments when airport police stepped in to stop the person.

Officials did not specify if that means arrest or custody, but said the person has since been secured.

The incident did not impact flights going in and out of that section of the tarmac.