Philippine Airlines to launch direct Manila to Seattle flights in October

Starting Oct. 2, Philippine Airlines (PAL) will launch nonstop flights from Manila to Seattle, marking the first direct air connection between the Philippines and the Pacific Northwest.

The airline says the service addresses tourism and the sizable Filipino American population in Washington and Oregon.

The flights will enhance the current PAL network to the United States, which includes Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Honolulu and Guam, by becoming the sixth American destination and eighth in North America. Flights are scheduled three times a week, offering easy connections to various cities in the U.S. mainland and across PAL’s wider network, including key destinations in Asia.

"Our Manila-Seattle-Manila flights give us a valuable opportunity to promote tourism and business for American travelers and serve the Filipino community in the U.S. Pacific Northwest," said PAL President Stanley K. Ng.

The introduction of the new flights aligns with an upgrade of Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport and is expected to bolster tourism and economic activity. Philippine Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista noted the new route's growth potential for air travel post-pandemic, while Port of Seattle Commissioner Toshiko Hasegawa celebrated the connection for its cultural and economic advantage to both regions.

Philippine airlines planes are parked on the tarmac of Manila international airport on May 16, 2010. (TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

Operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with premier inflight services, the new route also increases cargo capacity by up to 60 tons weekly, fueling trade between the U.S. and Asia.

To promote the route, PAL is offering special introductory fares, with travel options from the launch date until November 30, 2024, and between February and March 2025. Reservations can be made directly through PAL’s website or via travel agents.

Flight PR 124 departs from Manila to Seattle on Wedensdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:40 p.m. and arrives at 7:15 p.m. Flight PR 125 departs Seattle to Manila on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 11:40 p.m. and arrives at 4:45 a.m. +2.

