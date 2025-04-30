Pierce Co. Sheriff concerned with number of killings this year

The Brief An early morning deadly stabbing marks Pierce County's 12th homicide of the year. The suspect is a 16-year-old boy. Sheriff's officials are concerned about the number of murders so far in 2025, and with how many involve kids.



Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the county's 12th homicide so far this year, and investigators worry those numbers will only get worse during the summer months.

Violence involving a teen and his mom's 23-year-old boyfriend

What we know:

Investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle they responded to a 911 call for a stabbing at the Coventry Court Apartments off 76th Street Court East in Midland around 1:45 a.m.

Deputies said a 16-year-old stabbed his mother's boyfriend to death.

The victim is a 23-year-old man. Investigators said the mom and boyfriend were having some sort of argument before the deadly stabbing.

Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 Seattle the 16-year-old was booked into the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for second-degree murder.

Deputies are concerned by the violence

"We're not even into the summer and the summer is when we get a lot more"

Wednesday morning's stabbing marks Pierce County's 12th homicide for the first quarter of 2025.

Investigators say in 2024, there were 19 total murders.

"We are only seven deaths away from meeting last year's numbers, and we're not even into the summer and the summer is when we get a lot more," said Cappetto.

What is even more troubling is that several of these deadly incidents involve children.

"Three have been juvenile deaths this year, and, you know, multiple of these homicides have been juvenile-related," said Cappetto.

Recent history of violence

The backstory:

In late March, investigators responded to a nightmare situation, an out-of-control house party that resulted in the shooting deaths of two teens.

The suspected shooter was also a teen.

Surveillance footage captured the mayhem within this gated community as several teens started shooting on a residential street.

"The Pierce County Sheriff's Office we're seeing a rise in our homicides this year, just a rise in general in some of these horrible, horrible crimes," said Cappetto. "These numbers are very concerning," she added.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

