A man from Pierce County is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old boy, forcing him into his car and shooting at the teen’s friend Monday night.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 152nd Street Court East and Brookdale Road East near Frederickson for reported kidnapping.

Documents state that a woman called 911, saying she saw a man who was driving an older white vehicle, stop in the road and fire off two shots, before grabbing someone and putting them inside his car.

"He shot at them, got out of his vehicle took one of them at gunpoint," said Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. "He made one of them get into his vehicle while he’s verbally threatening to kill them, and he drives away. Before he does, he points his firearm at his woman who has nothing to do with anything."

According to prosecutors, the teen’s friend also called 911. Court documents detail how the teen told dispatch the two were playing "ding dong ditch" when an unknown man pulled up next to them, shot at them, and forced the his friend into into his car.

Court documents identified the driver as Brian Jones Canady.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke to witnesses and found bullet casings in the road.

Pierce County investigators have information about an armed kidnapping involving a man and 15-year-old boy

"While they were investigating, they received another call from 911," said Sgt. Moss. This time it was from the neighborhood nearby. It was about a vehicle prowling the area.".

The caller reportedly identified himself as Canady said he caught a teen inside his car.

It was a very different story from what investigators would later piece together.

Prosecutors wrote that Canady matched the description of the alleged shooter from the earlier call, and deputies brought in a witness to identify him.

He was arrested after being positively identified.

"We heard all the commotion," said one of Canady’s neighbors who asked not to be identified. "We heard a lot of yelling too."

Documents state that the teen admitted he was with his friend, who was doing "something shady" when Canady pulled up to confront them.

The teenager said Canady pulled a gun on him, demanded he get in the car, and drove him to his house where he told him he was going to kill him, but changed his mind.

FOX 13 spoke to a neighbor who witnessed the teen on the ground with Canady standing over him.

Police body cam footage from Pierce County arrest of kidnapping suspect

"I had seen him just right over here," said neighbor Devon King. "He had the little boy laying down. He was like, ‘Oh he broke into my car, he broke into my car.’ All of his stuff was out in the street."

King told FOX 13 he never saw a gun present.

"I thought he caught someone committing a crime," said King.

Documents state Canady told deputies a different version of what happened.

He claims he caught the teens inside his car and that they tried to run so he chased them in his car, grabbed the 15-year-old, and called 911.

Canady denied a gun being involved, but deputies reportedly found one on his kitchen counter when a search warrant was executed

Court records show he was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment with threats to kill, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bail was at $50,000.

Canady has since bonded out of jail. He was not available for comment when FOX 13 knocked on his door for his side of the story.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Matthew Perry overdose death: Multiple arrests made, TMZ reports

Kent man charged in violent attack near Seattle Great Wheel

Small business struggles: Ballard restaurant to close after building owner stops lease

Alaska Airlines flight makes sudden diversion after pilot says he's not certified to land: report

Man accused of killing girlfriend in North Seattle charged with murder

New changes coming to Link light rail: Here's what to know

North Cascades Highway closure extended, conditions worse than expected

Street racing driver triggers fiery, deadly Pierce County crash

The 2024 Apple Cup will be played in Seattle in September. Here's why

2025 Social Security COLA increase: What we know

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.