Plane crashes into Cashmere, WA home near middle school

An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed into a home in Cashmere, Washington on Wednesday.

What we know:

The plane crashed on a roof at 5:30 p.m. near Tigner Road and Pioneer Avenue, right next to Cashmere Middle School.

The two occupants of the plane were taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

No one inside the home was hurt, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the crash is unknown and currently under investigation by the NTSB, FAA and Chelan County authorities.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it will release more information regarding the crash once more details are known.

