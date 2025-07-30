Plane crashes into Cashmere, WA home near middle school
CASHMERE, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed into a home in Cashmere, Washington on Wednesday.
What we know:
The plane crashed on a roof at 5:30 p.m. near Tigner Road and Pioneer Avenue, right next to Cashmere Middle School.
Credit: NCWLife
The two occupants of the plane were taken to a nearby hospital. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.
No one inside the home was hurt, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
The cause of the crash is unknown and currently under investigation by the NTSB, FAA and Chelan County authorities.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it will release more information regarding the crash once more details are known.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Expert breaks down WA tsunami threat, Seattle Fault earthquake risks
Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: report
Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set
State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington
Bite of Seattle theft: Handmade goods, equipment taken from LGBTQ-owned booth
Seattle Seahawks extend general manager John Schneider through 2031
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.