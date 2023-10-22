Police search for burglary suspect near Marysville YMCA
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect in a burglary that happened in a neighborhood near the Marysville YMCA Saturday evening.
The Marysville Police Department (MPD) announced they were releasing K-9s to track the suspect at around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers were asking people in the area to stay inside their homes with their pets and keep an eye out for a man dressed in all black running in the area.
About 20 minutes later, police called off the search.
Anyone with information that could help investigators should call the MPD.
This is a developing story.