Protestors fill Seattle park calling for peace, humanitarian aid in Gaza after deadly attacks

Pro-Palestine rallies continue to grow across the country and right here in Seattle. Saturday’s demonstration included a crowd of a thousand people calling for peace and humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Fearing more civilian casualties, the crowd made their voices heard.

"Long live Palestine," they shouted. "Netanyahu, shame on you!"

The crowd denounced further violence following the deadly attacks that took Israel by surprise a week ago. It's a war that’s claimed Israeli and Palestinian lives alike.

Demonstrators like Ramy Khalil showed his support for the Palestinian people, who he says have been marginalized for generations.

"There’s a long history that has led up to this," Khalil said. "The Palestinians have been kicked off their land. Ever since then they've been mistreated, and there's been a series of wars against Palestinians."

Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 has left at least 1,300 Israelis dead. Israel has responded to the assault with air strikes and a complete siege on Gaza, cutting off essentials like food, fuel, and water to millions. Roughly 1,799 Palestinians have been killed as a result.

"It’s sad to see ordinary Israeli civilians get killed," said Khalil. "That shouldn’t have happened in my opinion. Also, there shouldn’t be ordinary working-class Palestinians being killed, either."

Both Muslims and Jews attended Saturday’s event. The demonstrators held signs that read "Free Palestine."

The crowd demanded the focus be on restoring human rights to the people of Gaza and providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn region.

"It’s awful what happened to the Israelis a week ago, but I think this massive air bombardment and the ground invasion is a total disaster," said Khalil. "They need to hold immediately and pull back."

Fearing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is going to get worse as evacuating residents face a dangerous trek fleeing the violence these demonstrators called for an end to the bloodshed.

"They have nowhere to go," said Khalil. "The border crossings are closed. Electricity is cut off. The roads have been bombed. It’s a complete massacre."

Locally, many Muslims and Jews fear that Islamophobia and Antisemitism will be stoked by the far-off conflict.

As a result, local police are on alert and said they’re ready to respond. They’re also providing security at area rallies.