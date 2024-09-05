Police search for several suspects after Redmond, WA pot shop burglary

Police are searching for several suspects responsible for a smash-and-grab burglary in Redmond early Thursday morning.

According to the Redmond Police Department, at around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car crashing into the Hashtag Cannabis building at the corner of Leary Way and Cleveland Street.

Witnesses reported seeing between eight and nine masked suspects in hoodies leaving the pot shop with several bags of merchandise.

Officers say the suspects left the scene in two vehicles and headed north toward Kirkland.

The RPD determined that the vehicle used in the burglary, a white 2020 Acura MDX, was stolen.

The Redmond Fire Department was at the scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the building.

FOX 13 crews spoke to the owner of Hashtag Cannabis, who said this is the fifth time his store has been broken into and the second time this month.

Plywood was seen covering parts of the building. The building owner said that was from a break-in that happened three weeks ago.

The owner said he had once placed concrete barricades to protect his business, but the city had removed them because they were blocking the sidewalk. He said he has applied for permits since then, but they have been denied.

The RPD is actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.