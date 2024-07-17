Redmond police looking for women accused of robbery, assault

article

Police are asking the public for help identifying a pair of female suspects in an assault and robbery case out of Redmond this week.

The liquor store robbery was reported at around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, July 15. Police say an 83-year-old employee was pushed down to the ground as the suspects fled.

In total, authorities say three women were involved, all appearing to be in their late teens or early twenties. While one of the suspects was arrested (shown wearing a pink crop top) on unrelated charges Monday night, two are still outstanding.

Redmond police say the women left the store with more than $3,000 of merchandise from the store on the 2100 block of 148th Ave. NE.

Anyone with information on the crime, or remaining suspects' identities, are encouraged to reach out to the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

The injured employee was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

