Traffic signal struck by car, falls into road in Renton

Green means go, red means stop — but the whole traffic signal falling into the road? Officials say that means "find another way to your destination."

According to Renton city officials, a car struck the traffic signal on the southeast corner of NE Third St and Monterey Dr NE, which sent it crashing into the eastbound lane Thursday morning. City crews were at the intersection putting up a temporary traffic signal, and are still working to replace the original one.

The city says the eastbound turn lane from Third St to Monterey/Bronson will be closed until a permanent signal is installed next week.

Drivers are encouraged to drive along Sunset Blvd to avoid traffic.

