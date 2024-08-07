Voting results from Wednesday show the gap widening between incumbent Tanya Woo and her challenger Alexis Mercedes Rinck for Seattle City Council Position 8.

"We've done the hard work of building a coalition across the city," said Rinck.

The budget and policy leader for the University of Washington has never held office, but has gained a long list of progressive endorsements.

"I've worked in human services for a number of years and courage has characterized a lot of the work that I've done in communities," said Rinck,

She credits her grandparents and community for helping her through a childhood impacted by incarceration, homelessness and drug use. She believes her personal, as well as professional experiences, have prepared her to join Seattle City Council.

"I've done work across 39 cities with over a hundred different organizations on the housing and health of our communities," said Rinck. "I've built a reputation in my work of bringing people together around solutions and making them happen."

Rinck and Woo will most likely face off this November, with Rinck currently leading by 6%.

"I think the results speak to the hard work that we have been doing to fight for a city that works for all of us and not just the wealthy few," said Rinck.

