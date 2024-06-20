Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Short n' Sweet' tour to Seattle this fall
SEATTLE - Chart-topping pop star Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Seattle later this year.
The "Espresso" singer announced on Thursday morning her North America "Short n' Sweet Tour," and it includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 6.
Other Pacific Northwest stops include the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver B.C. on Nov. 4 and the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 7.
Declan McKenna, Griff and Amaarae will also be joining Carpenter as special guests throughout the tour.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m., but fans can sign up for a presale on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m.
Sabrina Carpenter tour dates:
- Sept. 23: Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- Sept: 25: Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- Sept. 26: Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- Sept. 29: New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- Oct. 2: Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center
- Oct. 3: Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- Oct. 5: Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- Oct. 8: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- Oct. 11: Montreal, Quebec at Centre Bell
- Oct. 13: Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- Oct. 14: Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- Oct. 16: Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- Oct. 17: St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena
- Oct. 19: Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- Oct. 20: Charlottesville, Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena
- Oct. 22: Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- Oct. 24: Orlando, Florida at Kia Center
- Oct. 25: Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- Oct. 28: Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- Oct. 30: Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- Nov. 1: Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- Nov. 2: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- Nov. 4: Vancouver, B.C. at Pacific Coliseum
- Nov. 6: Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena
- Nov. 7: Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- Nov. 9: San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- Nov. 10: San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena
- Nov. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- Nov. 15: Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
