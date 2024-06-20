Sabrina Carpenter brings 'Short n' Sweet' tour to Seattle this fall

article

Chart-topping pop star Sabrina Carpenter is coming to Seattle later this year.

The "Espresso" singer announced on Thursday morning her North America "Short n' Sweet Tour," and it includes a stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 6.

Other Pacific Northwest stops include the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver B.C. on Nov. 4 and the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 7.

Declan McKenna, Griff and Amaarae will also be joining Carpenter as special guests throughout the tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m., but fans can sign up for a presale on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Sabrina Carpenter tour dates:

Sept. 23: Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

Sept: 25: Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 26: Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 29: New York, New York at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 2: Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center

Oct. 3: Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

Oct. 5: Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

Oct. 8: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 11: Montreal, Quebec at Centre Bell

Oct. 13: Chicago, Illinois at United Center

Oct. 14: Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Oct. 16: Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 17: St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Oct. 19: Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

Oct. 20: Charlottesville, Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 22: Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Oct. 24: Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

Oct. 25: Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

Oct. 28: Austin, Texas at Moody Center

Oct. 30: Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Nov. 1: Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

Nov. 2: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

Nov. 4: Vancouver, B.C. at Pacific Coliseum

Nov. 6: Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 7: Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Nov. 9: San Francisco, California at Chase Center

Nov. 10: San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena

Nov. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

Nov. 15: Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

