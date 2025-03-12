The Brief Sam Ung, founder of Seattle's beloved Phnom Penh Noodle House, has passed away. He was 70. Ung opened his restaurant in 1987, which has since become a community staple of the Chinatown-International District.



Sam Ung, founder of Seattle's beloved Phnom Penh Noodle House, has passed away.

He was 70.

The first Cambodian restaurant in Seattle

According to the restaurant's website, Phnom Penh Noodle House opened in the Chinatown-International District in 1987, and was known as the first Cambodian restaurant in Seattle.

Ung and his wife settled in Seattle following the Cambodian Civil War, and the takeover of the Khmer Rouge regime. He later detailed his story in a memoir: "I Survived the Killing Fields: The true life story of a Cambodian refugee."

Despite the restaurant relocating and undergoing numerous challenges, Phnom Penh Noodle House still remains open, 36 years later, and is regarded by many as a community staple.

A lasting legacy

Ung is known for his lasting legacy and impact on the Chinatown-International District, through charity work, community involvement, and of course, his noodles.

Despite retiring in 2013, Ung's family continues to serve his signature dishes at the restaurant, located at 913 South Jackson St.

For a full menu and additional details, visit the Phnom Penh Noodle House website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Phnom Penh Noodle House, Eater Seattle and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

