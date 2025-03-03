King County Metro reopens Seattle bus stops at 12th and Jackson after safety issues

The Brief Four bus stops in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District are reopening after being closed for over two months due to violent incidents, including a mass stabbing and a robbery-related shooting. Law enforcement conducted targeted operations, leading to multiple arrests and efforts to improve safety, while community members pushed for revitalization. Starting Monday, March 3, Metro will resume service at the stops near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street, with continued safety monitoring and increased police presence.



Four bus stops in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District are reopening Monday after being closed for more than two months due to a series of violent incidents.

Last week, a King County Council committee approved a new task force dedicated to improving bus safety. Metro Transit Police say riders should expect an increased law enforcement presence, though officials did not provide specific details about patrol increases.

Residents and business owners in the Chinatown-International District and Little Saigon say they hope these efforts make a difference. Once a vibrant and historic neighborhood, the area has struggled with crime over the past five years. Many community members have reported feeling unsafe, citing incidents of assault, harassment and theft.

Metro initially closed the bus stops in December following a string of violent crimes. In November, a man was accused of randomly stabbing 10 people in the area. A week later, a woman working at a nearby massage parlor was shot after being held at gunpoint and forced to hand over more than $1,000.

On Dec. 16, Metro shut down the stops along Jackson Street, citing "frequent illegal activity." Shortly after, Seattle police arrested 14 people in a targeted operation, seizing thousands of dollars in drugs.

Following these actions, community members held a safety meeting, urging local leaders to revitalize the area. Signs at the meeting read, "Save Little Saigon."

Now, after months of law enforcement efforts and public safety monitoring, Metro is reopening the stops near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Beginning Monday, March 3, Routes 1, 7, 9, 14, 36, 60 and 106 will resume service at the reopened stops.

Metro officials say they appreciate riders’ patience and will continue working with law enforcement to improve safety. Business owners in the area hope cleaner and safer streets will help bring customers back.

