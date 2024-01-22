Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma

article

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma discovered during her breast cancer treatment, according to a spokesperson.

This is Ferguson’s second cancer diagnosis in the past year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, FOX News reported.

The spokesperson stated doctors detected melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer , after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy.

In an Instagram post, Ferguson wrote in part that she was in shock by another cancer diagnosis, saying she’s resting at home with family and is blessed to have their love and support.

The 64-year-old is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Ferguson, known as "Fergie," has published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books as well as a historical romance for adults, the Associated Press noted.

Ferguson’s announcement came five days after dual health announcements in Britain's royal family. Kate, the Princess of Wales, had abdominal surgery, and King Charles III is due this week to have prostate treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



