School closures: Track closings, delays in western WA for Thursday, Feb. 13

Some Western Washington school bus routes have been changed or canceled on Thursday, Feb. 13 due to winter weather. Check the status of your district here.

Several schools have moved buses to snow routes, particularly in Lewis and Thurston counties.

Another round of winter weather will hit the Puget Sound area on Thursday, with snow possible in some spots. A band of precipitation will push north into the south Puget Sound area by the early afternoon, bringing a chance of wet snow to areas in the central and South Sound.

Another round of precipitation will bring snow overnight into Friday.

LIST: Winter Weather Closings

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

