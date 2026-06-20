'Surprise send off': Seattle passengers met with World Cup gifts on LA flight

People flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport down to Los Angeles were in for a surprise following the Team USA win in Friday's match against Australia at Lumen Field (renamed Seattle Stadium for the World Cup).

As they boarded the SEA-LAX flight with fanfare at the gate, a representative with American Airlines says passengers then walked into the cabin to see a USMNT jersey on each of the 172 seats, along with World Cup-themed gift bags. The airliner also ran the same surprise for passengers flying into Seattle for the game a couple of days earlier.

Passengers flying from Seattle to Los Angeles after the FIFA World Cup match in Seattle were surprised with Team USA merchandise and gift bags (Source: American Airlines)

What they're saying:

"The world’s largest sporting event is in full swing across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and American Airlines has brought the excitement to fans traveling from Seattle (SEA) to Los Angeles (LAX) ahead of the next match for U.S. Soccer with a surprise send-off at the gate and onboard," read a statement, in part, sent to FOX 13 on Saturday morning.

The promotion builds on a fanbase beaming with excitement, so much so that the first goal celebrations of the match on June 19 caused a spike in seismic activity, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Fans in Seattle cheer as Team USA makes their first goal of the match against the Australians in the World Cup on June 19, 2026

What's next:

The next World Cup match for the team will happen at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. For how to watch the match, check the FOX 13 FIFA World Cup ‘How to Watch’ guide.

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