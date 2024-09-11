Sea-Tac Airport information displays fully return weeks after cyberattack

article

Baggage and flight information displays at Seattle-Tacoma International are fully back online after nearly three weeks of outages related to a cyberattack in August.

FOX 13 previously reported that some of the displays were coming back. Wednesday's announcement from Sea-Tac Airport confirms the full restoration of the service throughout the airport.

"All flight and baggage information displays are now showing every airline’s schedule throughout the terminal. Travelers are seeing their normal travel experience at SEA. We appreciate all your patience over the last few weeks," read a post from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on X (formerly Twitter) on September 11.

