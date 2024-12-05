Meet Jett: SEA airport's new mascot

article

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) introduced its new mascot – Jett the SEA Otter.

In November, the airport had announced "someone new is joining the SEA team" and shared a video that showed the region's sports teams' mascots.

On Wednesday afternoon, SEA revealed its newest member and brand ambassador at the airport's Central Terminal.

Jett wears a green scarf and aviator goggles, and passengers can expect to see the mascot occasionally in the terminal.

According to airport officials, Jett's character and name were selected by community members and SEA employees over a multi-year process. They also said the SEA in Jett the SEA Otter is pronounced S-E-A just like the airport code.

