Seattle apartment fire was intentionally set

A fire at an apartment building in Seattle was intentionally set overnight, officials said.

At about 1 a.m. Monday, crews with the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a report of a fire involving two buildings near North 88th Street and Nesbit Avenue North in the Licton Springs neighborhood. Fire officials had upgraded the fire to a 2-alarm response.

When crews arrived, two apartment buildings were burning and firefighters immediately put water on the fire.

After a search of the buildings, both were cleared.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Crews extinguished the fire, and they remained at the scene throughout the morning.

According to SFD, the fire was intentionally set and officials plan to share their findings with the Seattle Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Delivery driver shot near Deception Pass, suspect arrested

I-5 mass shooting suspect thought ‘people were after him’ before spree: docs

Tacoma family recovering after being hit by suspected DUI driver

'Double Trouble Weekend': Seattle traffic closures coming to I-405, I-5

Seattle among top U.S. cities for fastest home sales, study shows

New Sea-Tac Airport construction project kicks off Tuesday

US 97 Blewett Pass in WA closed due to wildfire, no ETA for reopening

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.