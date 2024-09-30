Seattle's Great Pumpkin Beer Festival kicks off Friday

October in Seattle means the leaves are showing their colors and autumn events are kicking off around town.

The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival is just one of them, with an October 4 kick off at Seattle Center at 305 Harrison Street.

2024 Pumpkin Beer Festival poster

Back for its 20th year, the annual event will run from Friday, October 4 – Saturday, October 5.

What to expect at the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

You must be 21 to enter

There will be more than 80 pumpkin and seasonal beers. Organizers say there will be some surprises as well.

In addition to beer there are costume contests, live music, local food trucks, giant-pumpkin carving contest, pie eating contests and more.

A signature feature at the festival will be a several-hundred-pound pumpkin that is scooped. scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned and tapped for patrons of the event to drink from.

Ticket prices for Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Single Day Tickets: $35 + fees

Two Day Tickets: $55 + fees

Single Day DD Tickets: $5 + fees

Organizers note that tickets sell out every year. Those interested in attending can purchase theirs on the Elysian Brewing ticket page. More information on the festival itself can be found at the event page.

Proceeds from the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival benefit the Vera Project.

