Seattle man involved in 2023 hate crime home invasions sentenced

The man involved in a string of 2023 home invasion burglaries targeting Asian American homes in Seattle was sentenced Friday to six-and-a-half years in prison.

You may remember harrowing video of a South Seattle home invasion from 2023, when two masked men rushed a homeowner at his front door and shocked him with a Taser. Seattle Police determined that several teenagers were coordinating attacks on Asian American homes, claiming they were "weaker" and easier to rob.

One of the defendants, Demarcus Pate, was sentenced Friday to 77 months — roughly 6.4 years — in prison.

South Seattle home invasion hate crimes

The backstory:

Pate pleaded guilty on March 31 to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of first-degree burglary and hate crime.

"I appreciate the work of our Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys, Victim Advocates and Legal Service Professionals for bringing this case to justice, and for the good investigative work of Seattle Police Department detectives," said King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion.

The cases against the other suspects are still working their way through King County court.

What's next:

The spate of targeted home invasions inspired Washington lawmakers to pass House Bill 1052, which seeks to clarify the definition of "hate crime." The bill passed the House and Senate and now goes to Gov. Bob Ferguson's desk to be signed into law.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

