700 Seattle hotel workers to hold strike authorization vote

Seattle hotel workers may be closer to striking as union leaders organize a strike authorization vote for Wednesday.

700 hotel workers in the UNITE HERE Local 8 union will vote at the Westin Seattle on August 21.

"They’re asking for raises, better workloads, and protections for work associated with providing guest services and amenities," union leaders said in a Tuesday statement.

The workers are said to be employed by the following hotels:

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport

Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center

Westin Seattle

The workers' contracts expired back on May 31, 2024 and were terminated by a worker vote last month, according to union leadership.

"Hotel workers bore the brunt of the pandemic and are now facing heavier workloads as hotels try to keeps staffing levels low. Workers are rightly frustrated, and I think you’ll see that reflected in the strike authorization vote," said Anita Seth, President of UNITE HERE Local 8.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Two retired WA ferries set sail for Ecuador, ending Puget Sound legacy

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

Gorge Amphitheatre hit by thunderstorm, Bass Canyon day two canceled

Kayaker still missing after stormy weather in Everett, paddleboarders rescued

Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.