Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to deliver 2025 State of the City address

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is expected to deliver his 2025 State of the City address Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Mayor’s Office, Harrell will deliver his speech, outlining his One Seattle vision and priorities for 2025, at 12:00 p.m. PT.

Mayor Harrell's 2024 State of the City address

On Feb. 20, 2024, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered his annual State of the City speech before a crowd of more than a hundred inside the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI) in the South Lake Union Neighborhood.

During the nearly hour-long address, the mayor presented the audience with evidence pointing to progress made in public safety, housing, downtown revitalization and fighting homelessness.

Harrell presented the spectators with several statistics, among them:

Overall crime fell 7%

Major crime fell 6%

Property crime fell 10%

Homicides increased

Damage inflicted from gun violence increased

In 2023, Seattle saw a record-breaking number of homicides, a rate unseen for more than four decades.

"We have to change this," declared Harrell. "Last year, our officers recovered over 1,500 guns, a record for our city. Now I will repeat, there are too many guns on our streets and in the wrong hands."

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release from the Office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, and FOX 13 Seattle news coverage from 2024.

