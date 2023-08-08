Seattle Police investigating homicide in SODO

article

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in the SODO neighborhood.

Officers were called to the intersection of 1st Ave. S and S. Walker St. around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 for reports of a man down in the street.

When officers arrived, they saw he had at least one gunshot wound. Medics tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on what happened, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.