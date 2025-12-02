Seattle police investigating pedestrian crash in Interbay neighborhood

A man was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood on Monday night. Police are investigating the circumstances.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a call for a crash on 15th Avenue West near West Emerson Street.

Once there, officers report finding a man in his 20s or 30s on the ground; the pedestrian was struck by a 56-year-old driver, according to a statement from SPD on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Pedestrian crash investigation in Interbay

The victim was treated at the scene before he was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver in a Chevrolet Bolt was cooperative with police and showed no signs of impairment. Police released him from the scene last night.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Security video: Seattle police arrest several teens accused of shooting at officers

Olympic Pipeline repaired and restored to full service in WA

Police arrest 30-year-old man with teen girl at WA motel

‘This isn’t a one-time emergency’: Snohomish County, WA cold weather shelters to open

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.