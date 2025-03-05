Seattle Public Schools warn of gift card scam emails

The Brief Seattle Public Schools warned parents of scam emails posing as SPS staff, asking for contact information or gift card purchases. The emails are associated with Gmail accounts, which is not what official school messages are sent from.



Seattle Public Schools wrote to parents warning of scam emails asking for donations to "support a coach."

According to a memo sent to families on Wednesday, some reported receiving fake emails posing as principals in the school district.

The emails were sent from a Gmail account and asked for a cellphone number, as well as asking for help buying gift cards to "thank a coach," or similar.

What's next:

Officials warn these messages are not from school district officials. SPS says they will never request personal information or gift cards in this way.

If you receive a suspicious email purporting to be SPS staff, officials urge you not to respond and report it immediately. All official district emails come from "seattleschools.org."

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Seattle Public Schools memo.

