The Brief Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is opening new public restrooms in Pioneer Square using a ceremonial toilet paper ribbon-cutting. The city partnered with Throne Labs to install four solar-powered facilities that offer running water without requiring sewer or water line connections. Throne Labs will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the units, which are located in Pioneer Square, SoDo, and near Lumen Field



During a toilet paper ribbon-cutting ceremony, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, along with community leaders, unveiled new public bathrooms in the Pioneer Square and SoDo neighborhoods on Friday.

What we know:

Wilson is fulfilling a promise to provide clean, safe and accessible public restrooms through a partnership with Throne Labs.

Four new solar-powered units have been installed in the Pioneer Square and SoDo neighborhoods. These high-tech facilities include running water but do not need to be hooked up to the city’s water or sewer lines.

The city of Seattle said the restrooms are free to access and will be cleaned and minted by Throne.

Wilson was joined by Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka, Throne Labs CEO Fletcher Wilson, representatives from King County Metro, Pierce Transit and other community leaders.

Why you should care:

The initiative aims to improve public hygiene and accessibility for residents and visitors just before the busy summer season in Seattle.

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