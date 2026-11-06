Seattle Storm coach Sonia Raman shares how she celebrates Diwali

The Brief Friday marks the first day of Diwali, the annual multi-day festival of lights, which is a holiday celebrating light over darkness. FOX 13's Shawn Chitnis sat down with Seattle Storm coach Sonia Raman to talk about how she celebrates Diwali. The two talked at Spice Waala, a beloved restaurant and Raman's go-to local Indian spot.



As people all over the world begin to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, on Friday, Seattle Storm Head Coach Sonia Raman shares her memories and traditions with the holiday. Raman is the first WNBA coach of Indian origin in the league.

"It’s like my favorite holiday of the year," Raman said. "It’s really fun, it’s a time for family, it’s a time for really good food."

She sat down with FOX 13 reporter Shawn Chitnis at her go-to local Indian restaurant, Spice Waala. While sharing a meal at the popular spot for street food, she reflected on the spirit of Diwali.

"I mean, really everything on the menu is so good," Raman said. "On Saturday mornings, they do dosas, which is one of my favorite things to eat. They have a really good chai, and they also do a lot in their community—they have free meals every week. It’s a place I enjoy supporting, and their food is delicious."

Diwali, the ancient festival celebrated over five days by more than a billion people globally across multiple cultures, falls in early November this year.

While the sacred holiday traces its roots to India, vibrant celebrations take place around the planet and throughout the United States.

This year, Diwali was recognized at some of the highest levels of local government in Washington state and across the Pacific Northwest.

"We catered their wedding, and I think them, knowing they’re in the community, and they support us is so heartwarming," said Uttam Mukherjee, co-owner of the restaurant.

He presented two of Raman's favorite items on the menu that are also popular with his customers. Papdi chaat, a crisp, layered street-food Mukherjee called "Indian nachos" and a chicken tikka kathi roll made with meat marinated for 36 hours.

"Ever since I was little, I think of my parents decorating the house, getting all the diyas out, the oil lamps, and getting everything. The house ready, and all the cooking, the new clothes, the gifts," she said.

Raman was hired by the Storm last fall and just completed her first season with the team.

A Massachusetts native and former Tufts University guard, Raman first built her head coaching resume at the collegiate level, leading the MIT Engineers women’s basketball program from 2008 to 2020.

In 2020, Raman made the leap to the professional ranks, breaking barriers as an assistant coach for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies for four seasons. She later served as an assistant coach with the New York Liberty before being named the ninth head coach in Storm franchise history.

"My mom always made this feast," Raman reminisced. "Of course, the sweets—the sweets are a big part of Diwali. You can’t have Diwali without the sweets."

Food plays a central role in marking the occasion, particularly the rich spread of Indian desserts traditionally shared with family, neighbors, and friends.

Raman hopes she can bring that part of the holiday to the team, even though not everyone is in town during Diwali because it falls during the offseason. As she has moved across the country, she has enjoyed the holiday with loved ones.

"You know, it’s been really fun," Raman said. "You have to find ways to have these traditions you learn from your parents, and then you make them your own, and then you have to make them travel with you."

She also noted the increasing visibility Diwali has received in recent years across the United States. Part of what has made the holiday appealing to others is the message of good persevering over evil and light driving out darkness.

"It’s wonderful to see now as we have more awareness of each other’s cultures," Raman remarked. "It’s always nice to know what other people celebrate."

According to the Consulate General of India in Seattle, this year marked one of the largest-ever Diwali celebrations hosted across the Pacific Northwest, with several governors and mayors holding Diwali ceremonies on a scale not seen before at state capitols.

Governors from Washington, Idaho, Nebraska, Montana, and North Dakota have already led historic gatherings in their respective states alongside elected leaders and Indian American community leaders ahead of the holiday.

"Just the fun of being together," Raman said. "Family. Community. Food. Fireworks are often part of it. I think more than anything, it’s the joy and togetherness that I appreciate of the holiday."

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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