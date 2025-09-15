Hundreds of Seattle students stage walkout to protest lunch changes

The Brief Hundreds of Seattle Public Schools students protested changes to the lunch policy, which would split the lunch period to reduce crowding. Students are concerned the new schedule will disrupt school clubs that meet during lunch, with limited options to reschedule due to after-school commitments. The district plans to implement the changes by October 6th, but has not responded to inquiries about the protest.



Hundreds of Seattle Public Schools’ students walked out of their classrooms on Monday in protest of the district’s plans to change lunch policy.

The district recently announced it would split its lunch period into two. The goal is to cut down on the crowds during lunch and allow students time to eat during the 30-minute period.

However, students are worried about the impact on other parts of the school day.

"A lot of my clubs I am in, are going to be destroyed, or at least in high jeopardy — and that matters to me," said Adrian Clark, a senior at Nathan Hale High School.

Students like Clark are concerned because school clubs meet during the lunch period.

The district has suggested meeting at other times during the day, like before or after class.

Many students say they have responsibilities after class, like jobs or sports, and would not be able to fit more into their schedules.

"There’s not that many hours in the day, and it would be far more preferable to do it during lunch," said Alison Cogan, a sophomore at Roosevelt High School.

The district said the changes to lunches could go into effect as early as Monday, but the change must be made by Oct. 6.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Seattle Public Schools to comment on the protest on Monday, but they did not respond.

