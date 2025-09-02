Seattle sues Glock over illegal 'switch' devices

The Brief Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is suing Glock over devices that can convert handguns into machine guns, posing safety risks. The lawsuit claims Glock prioritizes profits over safety by allowing easy conversion of its guns to automatic weapons. Glock switches were involved in 58 incidents in Seattle over two years, with shell casings at crime scenes more than doubling.



Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is suing gun manufacturer Glock over "switches," illegal modification devices that can turn handguns into machine guns.

What they're saying:

The civil lawsuit accuses Glock of knowingly making, marketing and selling handguns that can be converted to fire automatically, arguing "switches" not only pose a public safety risk, but also puts first responders and law enforcement in danger.

(Seattle Police)

Handguns contain a small metal piece called a "sear," which typically prevents a handgun from immediately firing multiple rounds with a single trigger pull. Davison says a converted Glock can fire 30 rounds in two seconds, or hundreds of rounds per minute.

"The Glock switch puts the public at risk, it puts children and families at risk, and it puts our law enforcement personnel and first responders at risk," said City Attorney Davison. "Glock knowingly manufactures a gun that can be converted into an automatic weapon. I will hold corporations putting public safety at risk as accountable as the criminals who violate our state and city laws."

In the lawsuit, Davison asks the court to require Glock to change its handguns they cannot be modified to fire automatically with the easy application of a switch.

"Unlike its competitors, who choose to use different, safer standards, Glock chooses to prioritize profits over public safety," said City Attorney Davison. "I’m bringing this litigation because of the massive increase in gun violence caused by converted Glocks. By using this civil remedy – and continuing to use criminal prosecution community-wide – we will fight gun violence both upstream and downstream."

By the numbers:

Data from Seattle police states Glock switches were recovered in 58 incidents in the past two years, and the number of shell casings recovered at crime scenes climbed from 2,514 in 2020 to 5,746 in 2023.

Davison names three retail gun stores in the lawsuit, which have not yet responded to FOX 13's request for comment.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison.

