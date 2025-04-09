Seattle shop bets on consignment store model to survive Trump tariffs

The Brief Ballard Consignment is trying to find stability amid economic uncertainty and tariffs by focusing on secondhand furniture, avoiding the impact on larger retailers reliant on mass production. The store's consignment model attracts customers seeking unique pieces without high prices, potentially increasing traffic despite rising shipping costs. Regular customers, like home stager Kim O'Donnel, support local businesses amid market volatility, hoping tariffs won't drastically increase costs.



With economic uncertainty growing and tariffs making headlines, one local business is finding stability in an unexpected place: secondhand furniture.

Ballard Consignment, a long-standing fixture in the Ballard neighborhood, offers a unique mix of imported and vintage pieces — many sourced from India and Taiwan. Assistant Manager Gabriel Sands believes that the shop’s business model may help it weather the economic storm.

"I feel like that impacts more, like, new furniture warehouses, like Ashley or Crate & Barrel," said Sands.

Weathering the Trump tariffs

Big picture view:

Unlike big-box stores, Ballard Consignment doesn't rely on mass production. That difference may be what shields them from the brunt of rising costs and keeps customers coming through the door.

"Our shipping costs have increased, so we're probably leaning more towards opening the consignment doors just a little bit," Sands added.

The store’s consignment model — built on secondhand and one-of-a-kind inventory — has long been a draw for customers looking for something special without the sticker shock.

"Here, you're not going to find the same thing twice. "So I think just, we have that ability to consistently shift stock and not have to worry about we're getting expensive tariffs just because of our business model," Sands said. "I think we're in a good, unique position that we might increase in traffic just because of what we do."

One of those regular customers is Kim O’Donnell, who runs her own home staging business. She worries that rising tariffs could further destabilize a shaky economy.

"It's terrifying for our socio-economic, you know, genre, but it was really terrifying for people who are just kind of living on edge right now," she said.

O’Donnell recently spent $3,500 at the consignment store, in part to support local business owners amid ongoing market volatility.

"Just, hopefully it'll be over soon. "Hopefully we can all stick together and just make it stop," she said.

What's next:

Although tariffs are currently on a 90-day pause — with China as a notable exception — many small business owners and shoppers alike are bracing for what’s next.

For now, it's business as usual at Ballard Consignment. But O’Donnell, like others, is already thinking about her next big purchase — and what it might cost.

"Hopefully it doesn’t cost me twice as much," she said, as her van had been loaded up.

As of now, it’s still too early to tell how or when tariff changes will impact the broader economy, but local businesses like Ballard Consignment are hoping their unique model can help keep them afloat.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Alejandra Guzman.

