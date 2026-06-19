Seattle traffic: Driver flips Prius in SR-99 tunnel

The Brief A rollover crash involving a flipped Toyota Prius has completely blocked the northbound State Route 99 tunnel in downtown Seattle. Transportation officials have halted all northbound traffic inside the tunnel while emergency crews work to clear the scene. Drivers are being strongly urged to avoid the corridor and utilize alternate routes to avoid heavy delays.



A rollover crash inside the northbound State Route 99 tunnel has completely blocked traffic in Downtown Seattle Friday morning.

State Route 99 tunnel rollover on June 19, 2026.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, a driver flipped a Toyota Prius inside the tunnel, forcing authorities to halt all northbound lanes.

According to FOX 13's Adam Gehrke, people stuck in traffic are getting out of their Ubers and rideshare vehicles and walking around the SR-99 tunnel to get to the 12 p.m. USA vs. Australia World Cup match at Seattle Stadium.

Drivers are urged to avoid the corridor and utilize alternate routes as emergency crews work to clear the scene and right the vehicle.

What we don't know:

No information on potential injuries was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch Live: FIFA World Cup coverage on Good Day Seattle

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE WORLD CUP NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch today’s FIFA World Cup 2026 matches: Friday, June 19

LIVE: Seattle transit nightmare as World Cup gridlock strikes city

LIVE: USA, Australia soccer fans take over Seattle

Seattle weather: Hot temps for USA vs. Australia World Cup match