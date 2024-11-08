Seattle's Union Gospel Mission in need of 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys

Seattle's Union Gospel Mission is calling on the community to donate 1,500 turkeys needed to feed the homeless this Thanksgiving season.

This Thanksgiving, the Mission expects to serve more than a thousand meals to men, women, and children through long-term recovery programs, emergency shelters, and search and rescue outreach efforts. Because of this, the need is greater than it's ever been.

Seattle's UGM is requesting donations of 15 to 20-pound turkeys from now until November 27. Donation drop-off sites include:

Distribution Center – 8226 S. 208th St., Suite G110, Kent, WA 98032, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Men’s Shelter – 318 2nd Ave. Extension S., Seattle WA 98104, Monday – Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hope Place, Women’s Recovery – 3802 S. Othello St., Seattle, WA 98118, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverton Place, Men’s Recovery – 3020 S 128th St., Seattle, WA 98168, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seattle's Union Gospel Mission has helped care for homeless neighbors and those in need for 92 years. The ministry says they are helping multiple families reunite for the first time in years this Thanksgiving.

Additional turkeys and food boxes will go to families, food banks, churches, and other local charities who reach out to the Mission.

"This year we're really excited because we're opening our doors again to the public, so really anyone that's in need of a warm meal for breakfast or for dinner is going to be welcomed with open arms" said Dean Way, director of food service for the Mission. "We here at Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission believe that something as simple as a Thanksgiving meal can ignite hope. That’s why the Mission will serve Thanksgiving meals, and hope, at 6 locations throughout the greater Seattle area."

You can learn more information about the turkey drive or make a donation through the Union Gospel Mission website. You can also call Edward Lilley with additional questions at (206) 432-8421.

