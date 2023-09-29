Shelton Police seek public’s help finding suspects linked to deadly shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Shelton early Thursday morning.

According to the Shelton Police Department (SPD), at around 1:30 a.m., officers responded near the corner of W Cedar St. and N 7th St. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers immediately provided aid to the victim and took him to Mason General Hospital, where he eventually died.

The SPD are now asking the public to be on the lookout for two Shelton residents, 40-year-old William Charles William and 24-year-old Kennedy Marie Karpf. Investigators believe they are connected to this homicide.

They are known to be traveling in a beige 1999 Toyota Camry with Washington plates: BYZ56301. Williams has also been seen driving a beige 1999 Toyota Carolla with Washington plates: BIY9833.

Authorities say there is no current threat to the public, but they should be considered armed in dangerous. If seen, do not approach and instead call 911.

The SPD is asking anyone with further information to contact Detective Sergeant Dan Patton or Detective James Belleville at 360-426-4441.

The Washington State Patrol and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.