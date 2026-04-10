Shingletown is closing in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood after 11 years

The Brief Shingletown, a country bar in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, is closing after 11 years in business. Owners cited rising rent, higher operating costs and shifting late-night trends as reasons for the closure. The bar will host final events in the coming weeks, including its last "Shingle Saturday Night" on April 25.



Shingletown, a popular country bar in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, is closing after 11 years of business.

(Jennifer M. via Yelp)

When is Shingletown closing?

Known for its cowboy aesthetic, karaoke nights and hay-covered floor, Shingletown is hosting its last "Shingle Saturday Night" on Saturday, April 25.

Why is Shingletown closing?

The bar said the reason for closing is due to a number of issues, including its new lease term making rent more expensive, the cost of doing business and new late-night hospitality trends. Owners say it is no longer wise or financially sustainable to continue after a difficult year.

What they're saying:

"We thank all of you for the support over the past 11 years," wrote Shingletown on social media. "You all embraced our little country bar and made it the most happenin’ please around. We treasure all the friendships and memories that we all made especially for those that found love at our bar. 10 marriages! At our little honky-tonk. We love all of you and thank you for all the memories."

What's next:

Shingletown is planning to release a list of events happening Wednesday through Saturday for the next few weeks.

Additionally, the bar is now offering "old school prices", with $5 well drafts and house cocktail specials every night.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by @shingletownballard via Instagram.

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