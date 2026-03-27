Salt & Straw to serve 'waste less' flavors to celebrate Earth Month

The Brief To celebrate Earth Month, Portland-based Salt & Straw will launch its "Waste Less" series on April 3, featuring five flavors created from upcycled and overlooked ingredients. The flavors will be available at shops starting Friday, April 3.



In celebration of Earth Month, Salt & Straw will release a set of flavors highlighting the importance of sustainability and reducing food waste.

The Portland-based ice cream shop announced its "Waste Less" series, which uses overlooked ingredients to create some special flavors.

Over the past three years, Salt & Straw has eliminated more than 50,000 pounds of food waste from landfills, part of a broader mission to use its platform to raise awareness and find creative solutions for food conservation.

The Waste Less Series include the following:

Chocolate Date Tiramisu Stracciatella: Salt & Straw collaborated with Atomo Coffee to create a coffee-forward tiramisu ice cream sweetened with dates and layered with espresso-soaked chocolate cake and chocolate stracciatella flecks.

(Salt & Straw)

Cherry Red Velvet Cheesecake: Red velvet cream cheese frozen yogurt features jammy cherry marmalade, vanilla bean cheesecake and red velvet cake crumble, created in collaboration with Hello! I’m Ugly.

(Salt & Straw)

Chocolate Malted Potato Chip Cupcake: Malty chocolate barley milk ice cream with chocolate-glazed cupcakes, chocolate-dipped potato chips and a thick ribbon of dark caramel; a collaboration with Uglies Kettle Chips and Ever Grain.

(Salt & Straw)

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pound Cake: Salt & Straw collaborated with Urban Gleaners to create a salted sweet cream ice cream featuring blueberry jam, baked peanut butter crumbles, and rich pound cake.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Pound Cake (Salt & Straw)

Rum Raisin Bundt Cake (v): The toasted coconut rum ice cream features chunks of rum-soaked bundt cake and macerated Cabernet raisins. Developed in collaboration with Renewal Mill, the flavor highlights upcycled ingredients.

What's next:

These flavors will be available at shops starting Friday, April 3.

Salt & Straw has several locations in Washington: Ballard, Capitol Hill, Downtown across from Pike Place Market, Queen Anne, Redmond, Totem Lake and Vancouver.

The Source: Information in this story came from Salt & Straw.

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